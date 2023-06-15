Main Street Anniston walking tour to be held Tuesday

Main Street Anniston is inviting local residents to take a walking tour with development officials to offer input on what might be done with vacant buildings in the downtown district.
Representatives from Main Street Alabama, along with Place+Main advisers, will be in town to help Main Street Anniston develop a real estate development plan for the downtown area.
The real estate development plan will focus on potential reuse for vacant and underutilized buildings, and will include a downtown retail market analysis as well as the evaluation of several downtown buildings.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, said she is looking forward to the walking tour.
“We’re excited to have both Main Street Alabama and Place+Main advisers experience Main Street Anniston, review the data of where our business patrons are coming from and what other kinds of businesses would be good fit for the community,” Eden said.
Trisha Black, Main Street Alabama assistant state coordinator, said she will be in town next week for the walking tour.
Black said she was familiar with Anniston before her Main Street employment because her father was stationed at Fort McClellan. She said she has seen the effect that the fort closing had on the city.
“What I see in Anniston is a beautiful stock of buildings and I think the city of Anniston is very forward thinking in some of the things they have put in place as far as their improvements,” Black said.
Black said the grant program that Main Street Anniston and the Downtown Development Authority offers includes not only facade improvements but also interior renovations.
“That’s really important,” Black said about interior improvements to downtown buildings.
“We often say you can put lipstick on a pig but it’s just covering up issues if you’ve got water damage or you’ve got things on the inside that prevents a building from being leasable or sellable,” Black said.
Black said she is also pleased with the vacant building registry that Anniston has implemented and has shared that program with other communities in the state.
Black said Joe Borgstrom, principal with Place+Main consultants, will come in and talk to the Main Street Anniston board about current market trends, as well as about who exactly is coming into the Anniston area to shop as part of the real estate development plan.
“Then we go and you have the public that joins us on that walking tour and you start having conversations like, ‘what would you like to see in this space,’ and oftentimes what we have found it’s usually someone that’s already been thinking about buying a building,” Black said.
Black said it’s helpful for potential building purchasers to hear what the public has to say about possible uses for a particular space.
When Borgstrom gives his presentation to the Main Street Anniston board he will disclose what the market will support in a particular area and that typically lines up with what is heard from the community, Black said.
“So that to me is when the magic happens, to say the market can support it, the community members have said they like to see it which means they have buy-in for it,” Black said.
Black said another part of what Place+Main does is to converse with property owners of vacant buildings to see if they want to lease or sell their property.
Black said that Borgstrom then provides those property owners with an educated financial prediction on how the property could be used, based on construction costs unique to Anniston.
Black said that in another community the property owner wanted way too much for a building but when Borgstrom disclosed the costs involved to renovate the building the owner sold the building as-is at a cheaper asking price.
“It sold quickly after he was able to give them that information,” Black said.
Black said the end result, the real estate development plan, will aid Main Street Anniston.
“It’s really helping the Main Street program there understand what developers are looking at and the numbers that they’re seeing and then the final report that he will provide will have all of that put together,” she said.