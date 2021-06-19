Look Back ... to veterans in Jacksonville, 1946

June 19, 1946, in The Star: Veterans of World War II are making themselves felt in Jacksonville where a large number of new business enterprises have been opened in recent months. Among the first to establish his own business was James Pruett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Pruett, who erected his own building and stocked it with feed, seed and staple groceries; a man named W. J. Hatcher is his business partner. James E. Harden and E. T. Marshall, who were stationed at Fort McClellan, have been operating a general utility shop for several months. They do all kinds of cabinet and machine work and general repairs. Also this date: Camp Zinn, the beautiful Boy Scout camp of the Choccolocco Council, will open June 24 for a six-week camping season, Scout executive L. E. Hood announced today. Situated five miles east of Anniston, nearly at the center of the territory covered by the council, the big camp will be host to Scouts from 10 counties. Additionally: The Anniston City Board of Education approved a tentative budget for the next school year of approximately $373,000 at a meeting late yesterday at Anniston High School. Board members greeted the new superintendent, Rayburn Fisher.
June 19, 1996, in The Star: Residents in the Coldwater community appear to have approved joining the city of Oxford, but enough ballots remained in question this morning to potentially changing the outcome. A tally of ballots last night showed 222 residents supported annexing themselves into Oxford and 157 against. Seventy-five votes were cast by residents who weren’t on the voting list but maintained they were eligible to cast ballots. If the vote holds up, the annexation would then go to the U.S. Justice Department for final approval.