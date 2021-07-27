Look Back ... to the reason for a prison riot, 1996

July 27, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 27, 1996, in The Star: The temporary loss of cable television at the Talladega Federal Correctional Institution last October helped fuel a riot that turned into the longest disruption of the federal prison system in history, according to a new government report about the riots. The report said rumors about disturbances at other federal prisons and tougher sentencing guidelines for crack cocaine convictions also contributed to the uprising. Damages and repairs to buildings at Talladega cost about $4.4 million. As for the televisions, the power to them had simply been turned off for repairs. Also this date: Although a Talladega radio station staged a NASCAR fan-fest of its own at the same time yesterday evening, the traditional fan-fest event held in Anniston still drew a decent crowd of both drivers and fans — the latter bearing a wide assortment of items they wanted to have autographed. “In the past we’ve had 18-24 drivers … but with the sponsors realizing the demand for the drivers, this year we only have 13 drivers scheduled,” said Cindy Bailey, who works for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce as head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. She has helped organize the fan-fest since inception about eight years ago. Among those appearing this year were Ted Musgrave, Mike Wallace, Dick Trickle and Brett Bodine.