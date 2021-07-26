Look Back ... to Oxford's sentimental link to a WWII milestone, 1946

July 26, 1946, in The Star: A young woman with Oxford connections from her childhood will be married tomorrow to the man who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, less than a year ago. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Miss Ann Gwin — a former Oxford resident and niece of Mrs. Hugh Fitzgerald and Mr. Fitzgerald of Main Street, Oxford — has chosen First Baptist Church in Oxford as the site for the ceremony when she marries Maj. Thomas W. Ferebee, 27, of Mocksville, N.C. Miss Gwin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Gwin of Houston; she was a schoolteacher in New Mexico when she met Maj. Ferebee, who at the time was training in that state for the epochal bombing raid. Maj. Ferebee, upon his arrival in Anniston yesterday, displayed marked modesty in his description of the vital part he played in the inauguration of the Atomic Age. However, the young bombardier answered readily and clearly the questions he was asked, noting, for example, that training for his mission commenced in September 1944. [According to a subsequent account of the nuptial celebration, Col. Paul W. Tibbets, who piloted the Enola Gay on the Hiroshima mission, and their navigator, Maj. Theodore van Kirk, both attended the ceremony, for which Tibbets served as an usher.]
July 25, 1996, in The Star: Before leaving office, Anniston Mayor David Dethrage wants to make good on his campaign promise to take care of the city’s schools. In a joint meeting yesterday between some school board and City Council members, the mayor proposed that the city float a 15-year, $3.5 million bond issue to help address some of the system’s facility needs — such as putting in classroom walls at Anniston High School. Each year of payments on the bond would total about $320,000. City officials, however, would have to float the bond because the school board isn’t allowed to do so. Also this date: City surveyors have discovered three more sections of damaged culvert under the streets of downtown Anniston. The Public Works Department yesterday cordoned off a quarter-block section of Ninth Street west of Wilmer and alerted pastor Danny Waddell that two collapsing sections of culver threaten the sanctuary of his Christian Life Center at the corner of Wilmer and 6th streets. Surveyors discovered the damage during a systematic exploration of the city’s storm drainage system, a mission that was sparked last March when a home near Christine Avenue and 16th Street began to sink after a culvert beneath the front porch collapsed.