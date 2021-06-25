Look Back ... to no objections to a new HS in Jacksonville, 1996

June 25, 1946, in The Star: Leonard Norton, a 14-year-old junior farmer in the Williams community, thinks he will soon have a good supply of honey right in his own home. The reason is something that local agriculture folks say they’ve never seen before: a swarm of yellow Italian bees making their hive in the living room of the Norton home, between the outside and the inside wall. Leonard’s father, William A. Norton, first saw the bees settle in a tree in the front yard in April. They evidently did not like the tree, for they moved into the Norton home the next day. The Nortons don’t want to tear up the wall of their house, so it seems they’re just going to have to accept the bees as “pets.”
June 25, 1996, in The Star: Residents attending a Jacksonville City Council meeting last night displayed no opposition to constructing a new high school, even though it will cost about $2.5 million more than expected. The city will cover the extra expense through a 1-cent sales tax increase passed last year, said Mayor George Douthit. Jacksonville is saving some money by not building a school auditorium or football field; the city will continue in the near future to rent the stadium from the university during football season. Also this date: Faced with a budget deficit, a one-officer police department and the loss of its police chief, Hobson City’s town council is considering asking Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson to take over law enforcement until its police department can get back on its feet. “This is something the council cannot back off from,” Mayor Willie Maude Snow told the council and 45 residents in attendance at the meeting yesterday.