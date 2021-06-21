Look Back ... to new principals in three schools, 1996

June 21, 1946, in The Star: Horace C. Holland, who is associated with the real estate firm of O. H. Parker and Company, has been appointed an appraiser by the Veterans Administration. Mr. Holland served three years in the Air Corps during World War II and recently returned to the Parker firm, where he worked from 1933 until 1940. Also this date: Burglars entered the home of Ralph Hamilton at 904 Glenwood Terrace last night and made off with around $10 from Mrs. Hamilton’s pocketbook. Also burglarized, in the same neighborhood, was the home of Virgil Adams of 730 Park Avenue. The thief entered through an unscreened window and went through several rooms before taking around $150 out of trousers in a room where Mr. Adams was sleeping.
June 21, 1946, in The Star: Anniston Middle School and two elementary schools will have different principals this fall, the result of the resignation of AMS Principal Jacky Sparks and the retirement of Norwood Elementary Principal Joe Steele. The city school board approved the changes in a marathon meeting last night. Sparks has been principal at the middle school since it opened in 1987. Anniston Middle School’s new principal will be Richard Hooks, who has been principal of Johnston Elementary since 1987. The new Johnston principal will be Sandra Gunter, a veteran teacher at Randolph Park Elementary. Norwood’s new principal will be Sharon McAway, a Constantine Elementary teacher.