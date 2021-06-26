Look Back ... to new equipment to treat polio, 1946

June 26, 1946, in The Star: Plans for the purchase of two new pieces of equipment for use in treating polio patients were made this week at the annual meeting of the Calhoun County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Officials made the decision after consulting with county health department officials and local doctors. The first device, a hot pack machine, will cost $350 and can be acquired immediately. The second, a resuscitator, costs $375 and will be here in about a month. The equipment will stay at Anniston Memorial Hospital, which already has an iron lung. Two children have contracted polio in Calhoun County so far this year; one has recovered and the other is paralyzed from the waist down. Also this date: A special convention of Alabama Baptists has produced an appeal for racial harmony in the campaign messages for the U.S. Senate seat of the late John H. Bankhead. Candidates for the seat were urged to avoid “appeals to racial hatred, and incitement to strife which have darkened political campaigns in other states.”
June 26, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board has hired a former meter-reader to fill its highest management position. James Miller, 42, of Birmingham will begin work next week. In charge of all daily operations, Miller will oversee maintenance of water lines, quality control, pumping stations and other technical matters. Miller rose through the ranks working on water systems in Birmingham. Also this date: Twenty-two Community Action Agency employees in the CAA's Anniston office will be laid off in early July, leaving only a handful of the anti-poverty agency’s programs operational and hundreds of residents who rely on CAA services with nowhere to turn. The agency’s interim director, Roland Hicks, decided last week to layoff the employees because the agency is $300,000 in debt. The agency employed a total of 101, the majority of which work for the Head Start program.