Look Back ... to French judo students visiting Roanoke, 1996

July 28, 1946, in The Star: The governing boards of the Anniston YMCA learned recently that nearly $255,000 has been pledged toward a building fund and more than $160,000 has already been paid. The local “Y” organization, which will mark its first anniversary of existence on July 31, also boasts 1,265 charter members. Also this date: In social news, we learn that Mr. and Mrs. Richard Parker Wallis of Cleveland, Ohio, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Harriett Brayton Wallis, to Truman Dent Donoho Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. T. D. Donoho of Anniston, with the ceremony to be Sept. 21. Mr. Donoho, a young veteran with more than four years of service to his credit, is now completing his senior year at Washington and Lee University. Meanwhile, an upcoming wedding “of much social interest” is that of Miss Leonora Gordon Jesperson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Jesperson of Sunset Drive, to Thomas G. McNaron Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. T. G. McNaron of 516 Quintard Avenue, which will be solemnized on Aug. 3 at First Presbyterian Church. Additionally: An advertisement announces the grand opening tomorrow of Pruett’s Pan-Am service station, Anniston’s “first postwar ultra-modern service station,” located at 13th and Wilmer. [The building is still there and the business still sells gasoline.]
July 28, 1996, in The Star: The people of Roanoke bid farewell two days ago to a group of French visitors who have used Randolph County as their gateway to the Olympic Games in Atlanta. A town delegation treated the group – 12 teen-age boys, four girls and two adult leaders – to an informal reception. The young students had been attending the Olympic judo events at Atlanta’s World Congress Center, part of their training in the sport with the far-off goal of someday making the French Olympic judo team. The youngsters hail from the town of Chalom in the Burgandy region. Also this date: In a promotional advertisement for the ribbon-cutting of a Books-A-Million store in Oxford, it’s noted that the company traces its origin to Florence, Ala., where Clyde W. Anderson built a newspaper stand out of old piano crates back in 1917.