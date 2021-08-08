Look Back ... to extensive plans to train for trades, 1946

A modest announcement on Page One of Aug. 8, 1975, told readers that next Saturday, Aug. 16, would mark the beginning of morning delivery for The Anniston Star on that particular day of the week. The cycle change would be paired with a format change, too: tabloid, meaning smaller pages on which the news articles would be arranged in different ways. [The Saturday 'Weekend' edition would last seven years, until August 1982, although the cycle change would be retained.]