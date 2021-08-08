Look Back ... to extensive plans to train for trades, 1946

Aug. 8, 1946, in The Star: A vocational training school for veterans of Calhoun County will be opened in the county home property at Jacksonville Aug. 26 with specials emphasis on basic trade training and sped-up courses to fulfill requirements for a high school diploma, according to Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton. The county home property had been previously transferred from the County Commission to the school board. [The "county home" was the "poor house," a confinement facility of less severe nature than a jail.] Meantime the emphasis on making trade skills available is ongoing at the high school level, too. An extensive program in Trade and Industrial Education is planned this year at Anniston High School under the direction of Robert S. Ferguson, assisted by Mrs. Grace Harris. Designed for boys and girls who have completed the 10th grade, vocational studies at the high school are of two classifications: diversified occupations, offering training in local shops, mills and offices, and distributive education, offering insights into the field of retail merchandising. The emphasis being placed on vocational training reflects, it is said, a nationwide awakening to the fact that while a classical education is good, not all are temperamentally equipped to profit from it.
Aug. 8, 1996, in The Star: The normal monthly ridership of the Anniston Express transit system ranges from 4,700 to 5,000 passengers, but transit coordinator Tommy Holmes is most pleased to report that the July ridership exceeded 6,000 passengers carried to destinations throughout Anniston, Hobson City and Fort McClellan. Anniston Express runs three buses on three major routes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children and senior citizens. “Home base” is the Trolley Center at 13th and Gurnee.