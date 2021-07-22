Look Back ... to DDT for home and livestock, 1946

July 22, 1946, in The Star: A total of 92 cows were sprayed with the pesticide DDT in demonstrations conducted by the Farm Security Administration throughout Calhoun County last week, a home management supervisor said today. Spraying was also demonstrated on houses and barns in five different locations “to show our families the newest method of freeing their stock of flies, mosquitoes, bed bugs, fleas, roaches and other insects,” the supervisor, Miss Maurene Cotney, said. She explained that for houses, a DDT concentrate of 25 percent is mixed with four parts of water to give a 5 percent solution; a hand-operated sprayer is used and after the solution dries it’s effective from 3-5 months. For livestock, two pounds of wettable DDT powder is mixed with five gallons of water and that’s good for 3-5 weeks, depending on outdoor rainfall.
July 22, 1996, in The Star: This past weekend, Jacksonville’s Henry Farm Park was turned into a Civil War battlefield. Re-enactment enthusiasts donned soldiers’ garb to teach people about the war and show them the skills that rebel soldiers would have mastered. With horses and lean-to tents, the group held a living history encampment. Kenneth Morrison, one of the organizers of the event, said only about 200 people showed up, but it was a very hot weekend and there was competition for people’s attention from the Olympics and an arts & crafts show in Anniston.