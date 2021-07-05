Look Back ... to cash for an incubator, 1996

July 5, 1946, in The Star: Anniston police reported another perfect Fourth of July this morning with no fatalities over the holiday. Firecrackers probably took their toll in injuries, but none was serious enough to be reported. Besides the usual arrests for drunkenness, disorderly conduct and the like, there was a very minor traffic accident at the corner of 7th and Noble. Also this date: Boy Scouts of Troop 15, Anniston, left Washington D.C., today on their way home from a vacation trip to the nation’s capital, where they visited the White House, foreign embassies and other governmental offices. According to a telegram from Scoutmaster “Cap” Ezell, the boys are due to arrive in Anniston in four days. The trip home will include stops in Lexington, Va., and Atlanta.
July 5, 1996, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced two days ago that it would be awarding the Calhoun County Commission a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant to help build at 40,000-square-foot complex that will develop small, locally owned businesses. The ADECA grant will supplement almost $1.4 million that’s already been raised through state, federal and local sources to build and operate the incubator. Construction on the Northeast Alabama Entrepreneurial Center is expected to start by September in Greenbrier Industrial Park in Golden Springs.