Look Back ... to at least a "C" required to play school sports, 1996

July 19, 1946, in The Star: Young men of the northwestern section of Calhoun County, largely veterans, met in Piedmont last night to set up an independent political organization. The meeting was unusually well attended, in large part because veterans are angry that county officials are making the voters registration process, and voting itself, difficult because of suspected “wet” sentiment among the veterans [meaning they favor alcohol sales]. The veterans were particularly incensed that the Board of Registrars shut down the other day at 3 p.m. when men were still waiting in line to register. Choosing the prosaic name of “The Political Club of Piedmont,” members chose two men of that town, Kennedy Guttery and Ben W. Sanders, to be chairman and secretary, respectively. The new club also adopted a proposal to restrict membership to veterans, at least until further notice. Also this date: According to an advertisement, new popular records for sale at E. E. Forbes & Sons Piano Co., 23 E. 10th St., include the following: “Sentimental Journey,” by Les Brown; “Coax Me A Little Bit,” by Dinah Shore; “Love On A Greyhound Bus,” by Guy Lombardo; “Tumbling Tumbleweed,” by Sons of the Pioneers; “Route 66,” by the King Cole Trio; “They Say It’s Wonderful,” by Perry Como; and “All Through The Day,” by Frank Sinatra.
July 19, 1996, in The Star: For Walt Adams of Anniston, owner of Alabama Limousine, the arrival of the Olympic Games in Atlanta means much more than national anthems and traffic jams. It means business — lots of it. “We are going to have a great Olympics, money-wise,” Adams said. Alabama Limousine won the Birmingham Olympic Committee’s transportation contract, meaning Adams will have 20 buses and 10 vans in the Birmingham area carrying athletes, the media and sponsors to the soccer games there. Another businessman expecting gains from the games is Paul Trammell, a manager at Anniston Ice on West 15th Street. His company will help two Atlanta companies supply ice, which will entail two to three tractor-trailer loads of ice per day being transported from Anniston to Atlanta. Also this date: Anniston middle and high school students will have to maintain at least a “C” grade in each course they take if they want to participate in extracurricular activities. The Anniston Board of Education yesterday ended several months of debating, writing and rewriting a new policy on extracurricular activities participation and adopted a final version. Under the new policy, grades will be examined every six weeks when report cards are issued to determine a student’s continuing eligibility for activities during the next reporting period. In the past, only a “C” average was required, and grades were evaluated semester by semester.