Look Back ... to Anniston Presbyterians pondering new home, 1946

July 29, 1946, in The Star: A proposal for a new church building to be established on the site of the existing structure was presented to the congregation of First Presbyterian Church at its regular Sunday morning service yesterday by the Rev. Roland Sims. Situated at the corner of Tenth Street and Quintard Avenue, the present building has been in use 65 years. Judged by modern standards, it is not only inadequate, according to an outside consultant, but has been so impaired over time and through damage by the severe windstorm of April, as to make any plans for remodeling economically inadvisable. Also this date: Roger Mallory, golf champion of the Anniston Country Club in 1942, won the Calhoun County Golf Championship yesterday afternoon at the Municipal Golf Course by defeating Capt. W. T. Hoblitzell of Fort McClellan on the 31st hole. Mr. Mallory is generally regarded as one of the best golfers in this area, his skills at present equal to anything he displayed during his years prior to wartime military service. Additionally: For the first time in the 107-year history of professional baseball in the U.S., representatives of all the players in the major leagues will meet with the presidents of those leagues, National and American, to air their views on the contracts under which they work. Carrying specific instructions from 480 teammates, the two groups totalling 26 players will discuss such reforms and adjustments such as minimum salaries, training expenses and pension funds. Even the conditions of locker rooms, and expense allowance for spring training, will come under scrutiny.
July 29, 1996, in The Star: As a food inspector with the Calhoun County Department of Public Health, Susie Hartzog has just one thing in mind when she saunters through the doorway of any of more than 400 food service facilities under her jurisdiction. That thing is, simply, cleanliness. Food temperature, water temperature, the absence of insects and rodents and proper labeling and use of toxic items are high on her priorities list. “My job is to educate owners and make sure the public is safe,” she said as she used her finger to test the temperature of the water from the faucet in the women’s restroom at LeMamas in Anniston on a recent morning. Anyplace that serves food to others is subject to her clipboard report, from a jail to the finest restaurant. Only bake sales and roadside fruit and vegetable stands are exempt.