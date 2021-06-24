Look Back ... to an old farmer who knows his work, 1946

June 24, 1946, in The Star: In a thorough personality profile written by the talented Anne McCarty, we learn that a Hollingsworth farmer by the name of “Uncle Joe” Dothard came to the United States from Ireland when he was 25 years old — that was 60 years ago now. He settled in Calhoun County because some of his family was already living here. He met and married Sarah Jennings and together they were able to buy a little land of their own. They have done a good job, growing or raising virtually everything they need for basic living, including food and clothing. Their farm consists of 160 acres, although it used to be larger. It’s Uncle Joe’s belief that a farmer is born, not made. Also this date: A worker at Southern Packing Company lost one of his hands in a machine accident Saturday. While operating a sausage mill, 16-year-old Herbert Goodman lost his right hand when it was cut off just below his wrist. Herbert is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Goodman of East 22nd Street, Anniston — and Mr. Goodman is the owner of the packing company. Herbert has just completed his sophomore year in high school and is an Anniston Star carrier. The teen was at Anniston Memorial Hospital today in “good” condition.
June 24, 1996, in The Star: A union strike in a job-classification dispute shut down Union Foundry in Anniston this morning. The strike was initiated by about 88 members of the International Association Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 291, whose spokesmen said about 250 members of the separate molders’ union are honoring the machinists’ picket line. They held their strike vote yesterday. Union Foundry is located at 1501 West 17th St. The company makes fire hydrants and fittings for water and sewer lines.