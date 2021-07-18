Look Back ... to an ad against alcohol, 1946

July 18, 1946, in The Star: A prominent farmer of Calhoun County living in the Nance’s Creek area died yesterday evening in a livestock accident. Joseph Dothard, age 85, had ridden a mule out to examine a water ram [a water pump powered by flowing water itself] on a small mountain near his home. The mule threw him, he became entangled in the long bridle reins, and poor Mr. Dothard was dragged almost to the bottom of the mountain before his family heard his cries and went to his rescue. He died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Mr. Dothard was born in County Antrum, Larns, Ireland, and had been one of Calhoun County’s most progressive farmers for more than 50 years. He had once been a trustee of the Hollingsworth School. Surviving Mr. Dothard are his wife, Sara, as well as four daughters, two sons, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also this date: Several advertisements in recent days have attempted to sway voters to one side or the other in the upcoming referendum (July 23) on whether Calhoun County should go wet or stay dry, but one today for the “dry” side plays up the military angle. It states that Fort McClellan right now is the country’s only infantry training post, therefore local residents should make a concerned decision on whether we will provide these young men “the open sale of beer, wine and whiskey to distort their keen young minds.” The message continues, “Let’s not allow Anniston to be remembered by them through the years as the cross roads in their life where they made the wrong decision due to our selfish, bloodthirsty desire for a small amount of revenue.”
July 18, 1996, in The Star: A new state law designed to protect children from known sex offenders has placed unexpected financial and managerial burdens on the law enforcement agencies saddled with enforcing it. “The intent and service of the law to the public is good. The downside is that whoever wrote it didn’t think about the impact it has on law enforcement,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson. The Community Notification Law passed May 29 in Alabama and took effect immediately. Also this date: The Anniston Soup Bowl has about 20 days to come up with $5,000 it needs to tide it over until its annual November fundraiser. If the money doesn’t come in, the Soup Bowl will close early next month.