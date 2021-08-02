Look Back ... to a vacancy at the Teen Canteen, 1946

Aug. 2, 1946, in The Star: The new principal of Anniston High School, J. J. Nash, has resigned as supervisor of the Teen Canteen, which is located in the Welfare Building on Gurnee Avenue. The reason is that he just has too many more pressing duties to carry out. The committee of adults which oversees the canteen will find and hire a full-time supervisor, trained in recreational work, as soon as one becomes available. The article continues, “Recently moved into its new home, the Canteen presents an attractive picture of high school youngsters enjoying wholesome, directed recreation. … A ‘juke box’ constantly supplied with new records, pingpong tables and various card games plus the ever-popular snack bar serving soft drinks, cheese crackers, chewing gum, etc., keeps the attendance high.” The active membership is 500.
Aug. 2, 1996, in The Star: The state’s long-awaited check to the Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority is on its way, now that the governor has signed a bill passed in the recent special session of the Legislature providing $150,000 in state money for the authority. It will use the cash for day-to-day operations, a marketing campaign and as matching funds for federal grants. Also this date: The Rev. Nimrod Q. Reynolds returned to his post as head of the Community Action Agency in Anniston this morning after the Alabama Supreme Court temporarily stayed a ruling that had removed him from the post. The court yesterday in a 7-1 ruling temporarily set aside a June 25 decision by Calhoun County Circuit Judge Sam Monk until it could hear more evidence in the case. Monk had removed Reynolds from his post pending a Sept. 30 trial. The attorney general’s office and the Calhoun County District Attorney Joe Hubbard had asked Monk to remove Reynolds to avoid further financial problems in the social services agency, which had been running a deficit of $300,000 and was carrying nearly three times that figure in debts.