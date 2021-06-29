Look Back ... to a treasured physician's retirement, 1996

June 29, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 29, 1996, in The Star: After 43 years of providing care to hundreds of local residents, Dr. Warren G. Sarrell, 72, will put away the stethoscope that can usually be found dangling across his chest. He is retiring in a few days to devote more time to his wife, children and grandchildren. An internist and cardiologist, Dr. Sarrell was a co-founder in the mid-1950s of the partnership that’s now known as Anniston Medical Clinic. His arguments for particular improvements at Anniston Memorial Hospital helped make it a leading health care institution in the region. He secured a defibrillator for the hospital (to restore or regulate an errant heartbeat), and pressed the board of directors to establish an intensive care unit. And thanks to Dr. Sarrell, the hospital in the early 1970s became only the second hospital in Alabama to open a cardiac catheterization unit. Also this date: A U.S. Defense Department environmental expert toured Anniston Army Depot yesterday and came away confident that plans to burn obsolete chemical weapons there are safe. Sharon Goodman, deputy undersecretary of defense for environmental security, visited both the depot and Fort McClellan for a whirlwind tour of the facilities, looking into environmental concerns at each one.