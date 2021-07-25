Look Back ... to a promise of permanency for fort, 1946

July 25, 1946, in The Star: Fort McClellan will remain one of Alabama’s greatest permanent military installations, Rep. John Sparkman of Huntsville told an audience last night at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Speaking in behalf of his candidacy for the U.S. Senate to fill the unexpired term of the late Sen. John Bankhead, Mr. Sparkman declared he was advised late yesterday that Gen. Devers, commanding general of Army Ground Forces, had sent him a telegram relevant to that matter. The telegram from the general stated, in part, “Fort McClellan has fine training aids, and I can assure you that we will make the fullest possible use of them.” Also this date: An Army training plane this Saturday (4 p.m.) will “bombard” downtown Anniston with more than 1,000 leaflets advertising the Army’s recruiting program here. To stir up even more interest, the Army is specially marking 20 of the leaflets noting that the finder is entitled to a free ticket to the Anniston-Pensacola baseball game here next week.
July 25, 1996, in The Star: The Piedmont Board of Education has chosen its high school’s principal, Barry Sadler, 46, to be the system’s superintendent. He will succeed the retiring Theresa Kisor. Sadler grew up in Thomasville and graduated from Thomasville High School. He’s been Piedmont High School principal for the last two years.