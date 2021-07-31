Look Back ... to a new Martin's in Oxford, 1996

July 31, 1946, in The Star: Rep. John Sparkman carried Calhoun County in the race for the U.S. Senate yesterday with a majority of 402 votes – his margin of victor over all of the other candidates combined, in fact. Also this date: Randolph County retained its ban on legal sale of liquor in yesterday’s wet-dry referendum by a margin of more than 3 to 1. Randolph, the 10th dry county to vote on the question since the first of the year, has banned sales of whisky continuously since the state county option law was passed in Alabama in 1937. Additionally: A booming textile industry in Alexander City has attracted many new residents and a new million-dollar high school to educate their children. Assuming the duties of principal there this fall will be P. G. Myer, Anniston High School’s former longtime principal.
July 31, 1996, in The Star: A $200,000 renovation of Chink Lott Stadium added at the last minute to a list of improvement projects for Anniston City Schools brings the total price tag of the list to $3.7 million. In a called meeting yesterday evening, the Anniston School Board approved a resolution asking the City Council to float a bond issue to bring all school system facilities into shape without delay. Also this date: A new Martin’s clothing store in Oxford is scheduled to open tomorrow in a portion of the space where Wal-Mart used to be at the junction of U.S. 78 and Quintard Drive. Boasting a renovation costing an estimated $500,000 to $750,000, this will be the second largest of the six Martin’s stores.