Look Back ... to a new coach at Oxford, 1946

June 20, 1946, in The Star: Anniston Curb Market, which celebrates its third anniversary on June 22, has put approximately $100,000 in the pockets of Calhoun County farmers during its latest existence. Granted, the county has had a curb market of one kind or another for the past 20 years, the first one being organized in 1926. But three years ago it had dwindled down to practically nothing, so the county and the city got together to create a space — at 1300 Moore Avenue, on a lot donated by the city — where local housewives could buy fruits, vegetables, meat and even baby clothes. Also this date: Lee Waites Miles, former athletics director (1934-41) at a Blount County high school, has been appointed coach at Calhoun County High School, county school Superintendent A. C. Shelton said today. Miles succeeds W. R. McKinzey, who had the coaching post for only a year but will continue to work in the Calhoun County system. Miles was once an athlete at Jacksonville State Teachers College and later served during the war in the Navy as a chief specialist in physical education. Additionally: An article by Anne McCarty aims to reassure local readers that if polio strikes in Calhoun County in 1946, resources are in place to battle the often-crippling disease. At Anniston Memorial Hospital an iron lung, one of the few in the state of Alabama, “is in perfect condition and is ready for use at a moment’s notice.” Also available in Calhoun County are funds which will be used to pay all doctor, hospital and nursing bills for any victim of infantile paralysis, which is one of the most expensive diseases known to medicine. “No victim here need worry about the expense,” the article states.
June 20, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston City Council awarded an emergency bid last night to a Florence company to repair the aging culvert that carries a portion of Snow Creek underneath the intersection of 13th and Noble. The area around the junction has already been blocked off and work will begin in a few days. (And while they’re at it, workers will also remove the steel beams that have spanned this and certain other downtown intersections for nearly twenty years. The beams used to be an anchorage for traffic signals and signage.)
Also this date: Organizers are hoping that Anniston’s fourth annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival will see the highest attendance so far. Organizer Ali Shabazz said he’d love to have 6,000 visit Zinn Park this Saturday, June 22, to enjoy the live entertainment throughout the day.