Look Back ... to a departing principal at Anniston High, 1946

June 18, 1946, in The Star: Anniston High School’s principal since 1928, P. G. Myer will resign effective July 12. Mr. Myer declined to make any statement for publication as to the reason for his resignation and school board president C. H. Young was not available for comment. Recognized as an educational leader in Alabama, Mr. Myer served as president of the Alabama High School Principals Association in 1939-40, among several other professional positions of distinction. Presumably the task of hiring a new principal will fall in part to the Anniston system’s new superintendent, Rayburn Fisher, who arrived here yesterday to confer with his predecessor. Also this date: With the arrival of summer, it’s not surprising that polio is in the news. The outbreak which began in Florence on May 21 reached the epidemic stage today when the county health officer in that north Alabama city announced six new cases, bringing the total diagnosed in the outbreak to 46. Meanwhile, fear of polio has led the Georgia Health Department to institute a two-week quarantine for nearly all travelers into that state from Florida. Those who are just “passing through” are exempted from the rule, but Georgians returning from Florida are not. Florida is protesting Georgia’s quarantine declaration, which will likely be in effect for the rest of the summer.
June 18, 1996, in The Star: A key stormwater drain in Anniston is crumbling in the section that runs beneath the intersection of Noble and 13th. Steel bars are needed to secure the inside of the culvert, while the walls and the floor need reinforcement with concrete. Anniston Public Works director Charles Johnson estimates that the project to repair the 320-foot “double barrel” culvert could cost around $120,000.