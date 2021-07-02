Look Back ... to a bus workers' strike throwing downtown into chaos, 1946

July 2, 1946, in The Star: More than 23,000 paying passengers in Anniston were without bus service today as the paralyzing strike of more than 600 operators and maintenance men of the Crescent Bus Lines continued. Union officials of the Amalgamated Association of Street, Electric Railway and Motor Coach Employees of America ordered the strike effective at midnight last night as the company contract with the union expired. The effect has been dramatic: Downtown Anniston today teemed with shoppers trying to get home, while taxis overflowed and the waiting lines resembled war days. Commuters from Oxford, Blue Mountain, Fort McClellan, Heflin and Wellington were stranded. The strike is preventing workers from working, shoppers from shopping and travelers from traveling. Special Army trucks from Fort McClellan and the depot were being used to handle the heavy soldier and civilian traffic to and from these points, but even this emergency measure was not enough to handle demand.
July 2, 1996, in The Star: The eight-member road cycling team representing Canada in the Atlanta Olympics will be cruising the back roads of Calhoun County as part of its training regimen. Jacksonville State University will be its home base July 23-28 before team members move to the Olympic village in Atlanta. Besides boasting good training hills, the Jacksonville-centered location will be far away from metropolitan distractions, according to a team official.