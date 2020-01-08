Locals urged to prepare ahead of predicted severe weather

Forecasters urged locals on Wednesday to have a weather preparedness plan in place as soon as possible ahead of the possible storms predicted for much of Alabama on Saturday.

“Don’t wait until the last minute. Don’t wait until a tornado watch is issued. Do it now,” said Tara Goggins, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera.

Goggins said Wednesday morning that all of central Alabama is under an “enhanced risk” on Saturday for tornadoes and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour.

An “enhanced risk” is halfway up the weather service’s warning scale, which runs from “marginal” to “high” risk.

Goggins said Wednesday a storm system is expected to move in from the west. She said meteorologists can’t yet pinpoint which parts of central Alabama will be the most affected.

Myles Chamblee, an officer with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said on Wednesday the most important thing for people to know is that there is a “good chance” they will see severe weather.

While the area is under an “enhanced” risk for Saturday, Chamblee said, that could quickly change.

“When the tornadoes hit in Jacksonville, we were under a ‘moderate’ risk,” Chamblee said, noting the next-highest rung up the weather service’s scale. “I believe the ‘moderate’ risk hit the day of.”

Chamblee encouraged people to know ahead of time where they will seek shelter. If at home, Chamblee said, people should stay in a room on the lowest floor with no windows or outside-facing walls.

Chamblee said locals can also go to one of several designated storm shelters in Calhoun County.

Chamblee said people should protect their heads by keeping pillows or helmets on hand. He also said people should also bring first-aid kits, flashlights, water and food with them.

Goggins said meteorologists are closely watching the weather before Saturday, and will adjust the forecast if they see any changes.

Additionally, Goggins said, there could be up to two inches of rain this weekend and more rain early next week, meaning flooding is possible.