Local schools delay, close Tuesday due to weather

The following school systems will be making changes to their normal school schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, due to the possibility of inclement weather, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.
Calhoun County Schools: Students will begin virtual learning; employees will be delayed 3 hours.
Oxford City Schools: 3-hour delay
Jacksonville City Schools: 3-hour delay
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School: 3-hour delay
The Donoho School: 2-hour delay
Jacksonville Christian Academy: 2-hour delay