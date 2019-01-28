Snow is expected between midnight and noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, leading some local school systems to cancel classes Tuesday.
Calhoun County is on the line between “winter warning” and “winter advisory” for the weather event, according to the service’s weather map.
Jason Holmes, meteorologist at the weather service’s Calera station, said the difference between advisory and warning doesn’t matter as much for the amount of snow — which is expected to reach 2 to 3 inches north of Calhoun County, and 1 to 2 inches in and south of there — as it does for travel conditions impacted by water on roadways.
Rain may turn to snow overnight, but ground temperatures will still be above freezing when it falls, Holmes said, allowing it to melt. When the incoming arctic front arrives and temperatures plummet toward the 19-degree mark in Anniston, water on the roads will be a serious concern, he said.
“We’re going to get a flash freeze, basically,” Holmes said.
Temperatures will fall through Tuesday as the front rolls down from the northwest, he explained, even through the afternoon and evening.
“Whatever falls, rain or snow, it’s going to stick around once it gets to freezing,” he said.
Brian Rosenbalm, county engineer, said Monday morning that several trucks were being equipped with spreader boxes to pour sand on roadways that are prone to icing over. Two of the trucks will have snow plows mounted to their fronts, and another truck will spread salt brine.
He said roads with long bridges, like Bynum Leatherwood Road and Lenlock Lane in Anniston, and Mudd Street, north of Eastaboga, will receive attention, and high-elevation roads like Cottaquilla Road and Whites Gap Road.
“Whites Gap and Cottaquilla, those are absolutely the two in our county that stand out; they have higher elevation, they’re shaded, they have some horizontal and vertical curves to them,” he said. “They seem to always give us the most treachery when winter events happen.”
Holmes said Saturday that major icing, which would affect power lines, isn’t expected Tuesday.
Temperatures should start climbing back above freezing Wednesday. Holmes recommended handling shopping and other errands Monday, or waiting until later in the week. Temperatures should keep rising through the weekend, he said.
“We will get out of this, but we’ll have to deal with it for a few days,” he said.
Many local schools this morning announced their campuses will be closed on Tuesday. County Superintendent Jon Paul Campbell said he expected to confer with the county’s other school system leaders on closure plans later today.
The Calhoun County EMA announced that Anniston’s Carver Community Center as a warming center Tuesday at 7 a.m., and will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday. In Oxford, the Civic Center will be open from 6 a.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.
Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner said that county offices will be closed Tuesday.