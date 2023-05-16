Local law enforcement lights way for Special Olympics

OXFORD – Area law enforcement officers began the national week which honors their service by doing what they do best: serving others.

They did this by joining with more than 100 local participants in the Special Olympics program for a jog down Oxford’s Main Street to bring awareness to the program which aids and encourages those with intellectual disabilities.

+6 Law Enforcement Foundation begins week of police honors The Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation began its 10th year of honoring the sacrifices of area law officers beginning with the first of four daily free lunches on Monday.

It was the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and, after being held in communities across the state, will join together for one final run on May 19 from the Troy Police Department to the site of the 2023 Alabama Special Olympics State Games opening ceremonies at Troy University.

Law Enforcement Liaison for the Special Olympics Bob Copus, himself a retired police officer, said the run is a way to make communities aware of the Special Olympics.

“This is done in all 50 states and in 40 countries,” Copus said. “Law enforcement wants to show our support for the work of the Special Olympics and our signature event is the Torch Run which we have been doing more than 40 years.”

Copus said agencies throughout the year involve themselves in other activities which serve as fundraising projects which have raised over $900 million worldwide since the run run was created.

“What we are doing here is an ‘awareness run’ and it is law enforcement committed to their local community,” Copus said. “For law enforcement, it’s an opportunity to ‘give back’ and to give our Special Olympic athletes a feeling of importance where they can see all these officers and citizens showing their support in such an enthusiastic way.”