LIVE STORM UPDATES: AT LEAST FIVE DEAD IN CALHOUN COUNTY TORNADO, CORONER SAYS; 'THIS HERE'S THE WORST ONE I'VE EVER SEEN,' SAYS TORNADO SURVIVOR

6:30 p.m. Alabama Power has 3,000 customers without power in the Calhoun County area, according to a spokesperson.

5:50 p.m. Chase Gibbs’ home on Mudd Street in Ohatchee was destroyed. Luckily, he said, his wife and kids were safe at a relative’s house, and he had left home just 20 minutes before the tornado touched down. “We had a couple of cats inside. They’re probably dead,” he said. “We’re searching for them, and we’re trying to find some valuable stuff that we need, but other than that, we’ll be OK.”

Buddy West, who was holding his dog Cornbread, lives in a trailer home in Ohatchee and rode out the storm in a neighbor’s storm pit. He said the tornado sucked the door off the back of his house, and knocked down all his trees. He’s seen other tornadoes in his lifetime. “This here’s the worst one I’ve seen,” he said.

Harold Magouirk of Ohatchee lost his house in the tornado. He was living in a mobile home on the site where he was raised. “The house is gone. It got blown away,” he said. He received warnings about the tornado and took shelter across the road in a neighbor’s basement. “It sounded like wind blowing,” he said.

Magouirk’s neighbor, Michelle Cortellesso, lives on Highway 77. Her house suffered roof damage. “As soon as the lights went out, I ran upstairs to get a candle, and I said, ‘Nah, I’m running downstairs because I could see all the wind blowing. So we just sat there till we thought it was all over.”

5:28 p.m. Calhoun County is back under a tornado warning until 6:15 p.m., according to the Emergency Management Agency. The EMA advises residents to take shelter immediately.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, a fifth fatality was confirmed in Ohatchee. — Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 25, 2021

4:39 p.m. Ashley Green, who lives on Lost Creek Road in Ohatchee, was at work when neighbors called to say a tornado had hit the street. “My ex-husband and his new wife live across the street. They heard a tornado hit our street, and let us know that our house had been damaged.” Green said her house “isn’t livable, but it’s salvageable.” She had cats and a dog that were missing. But she managed to salvage a stuffed animal belonging to her son. “He can’t sleep without it,” she said.

4:26 p.m. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said shortly before 4:30 p.m. a crew was at the scene of one fatality in Wellington and crews were en route to the scenes of three additional fatalities in Ohatchee. He said the crew that made it to the scene in Wellington had to walk there, as storm damage has made some roads impassable. Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed there were two injuries in the area.

4:15 p.m. Thirty to 40 church members took shelter in a metal-sided building at Pleasant Valley Holiness Church when the storm hit, pastor Bruce Johnson said. It was the only building on the the church campus, which includes a sanctuary, pastorium, a dormitory and other buildings, that was not significantly hit.

"God had mercy on us, buddy," Johnson said. "It could have been bad."

The roof was almost completely off one of the church's buildings. A house uphill from the church complex was missing much of its roof. The strong smell of pine sap — familiar to tornado survivors — was thick in the air.

Not far from the church, in the broad green hollow that gave the community its name, two long chicken houses lay in ruins. Broad sheets of aluminum were strewn across the valley, crumpled like tissue paper.

4:12 p.m. Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reports a command center has been set up in the field, with teams of law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical personnel conducting search and rescue operations in the areas of Ohatchee and Wellington.

4:11 p.m. Jake Armstrong, who lives on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee, was at work at Moody General Glass when the tornado came through. When he got home, his house was gone. “I don’t know where it’s at,” he said. All he was left were the twisted remains of a small building that had been behind the house. Armstrong found one of his dogs, Spot, had survived the tornado. His other dog was still missing.

4:07 p.m. The westbound lane of U.S. 278 is blocked due to storm activity, according to a reporter on-scene.

4:02 p.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that U.S. 431 is closed due to storm debris near West Wellington, by the intersection of 431 and Teresa Chapman Drive.

4 p.m. Derik Murray was sheltering in the basement of his home in the Covey Rise subdivision in Angel when the storm came through. He'd heard the tornado roar down Alabama 204 in 2018, so he knew the sounds he heard Thursday were not good.

"I heard the wind, and I heard something snap," he said. A walnut tree, snapped in half, lay partly on his roof. Like Murray, his neighbors stood in their yards assessing the damage. Most of the paths out of the neighborhood were blocked by fallen trees.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the tornado left a large “path of destruction” near Boling Springs Road in Ohatchee. Multiple buildings have been knocked down and several people are trapped inside their homes, he said.If you’re nearby, Wade said, take shelter now. — Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 25, 2021

Confirmed tornado near Alexandria — Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 25, 2021

Calhoun County EMA confirmed a tornado has touched down in Ohatchee — Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 25, 2021

Video from Bill Wilson shot earlier today, showing the storm, rain, lightning and the tornado: pic.twitter.com/nHF968I3Qu — Ben Nunnally (@bnunnallystar) March 25, 2021

We’ve heard from Ohatcheeans on Mitchellville Rd and Tom Sims Place who say they’re okay. That’s extent of my knowledge now. Sheltering in Jville. — Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) March 25, 2021

2:55 p.m. Confirmed tornado on the ground in Ohatchee, according to Calhoun County EMA.

2:24 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Calhoun County till 3:30 p.m.

2:05 p.m. In light of severe weather, all City of Anniston facilities will promptly close at 3 p.m. today. This includes all community centers, parks, golf courses, and the Anniston Museums and Gardens’ facilities. All city facilities will reopen Friday at their regular times.

1:50 p.m. Pell City, Honda’s manufacturing plant, Ragland and Neely Henry Lake are among the St. Clair and Talladega county locations under a tornado warning until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

After 1 p.m., radar spotted a tornado in Shelby County headed northeast, and shortly before 2 p.m. the weather service expanded the warning area for that storm to include St. Clair and Talladega counties. It it a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado,” according to a weather service announcement. People in its path should take cover now.

12:30 p.m. The local area is now in a higher-risk zone for severe weather, including strong tornadoes, based on an updated forecast from the National Weather Service.

Storm shelter locations in Calhoun County A listing and map of safe rooms in Calhoun County, which open whenever the county goes under a Tornado Watch, or during a high impact event when necessary.

12:04 p.m. The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:15 p.m. for Calhoun County, northeastern Talladega County and St. Clair County. Impacted locations include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Pell City, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Fort McClellan and Saks. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and half-dollar-size hail.

11:30 a.m. The weather service has issued a tornado watch for Calhoun and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

Verdict from Knighten’s Crossroads: Lots of water, little sign of hail or wind damage. The creek next to New Hopewell Baptist, county’s oldest church, is glutted with muddy water. pic.twitter.com/WFGUHsKPAX — Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) March 25, 2021

I don’t have a big picture yet of this morning’s storm damage, but this little bit of it is blocking Chimney Peak Road in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/ejitlNap5q — Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) March 25, 2021

11:20 a.m. Northern Calhoun and Cleburne counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m., the National Weather Service announced around 11:20 a.m. Knighten’s Crossroads, Piedmont and Borden Springs are among the areas in the predicted path of the storm. The warning comes as thunderstorms swept across most of Calhoun County this morning.

10:30 a.m. This morning’s wind and rain are just a taste of what’s to come as Alabama prepares for a wave of strong storms predicted to cross the state Thursday evening.

National Weather Service forecasters say nearly all of the state is at risk of tornadoes, high wind and large hail Thursday afternoon. Much of the northwestern portion of the state is at “high” risk, according to the forecast, with a “moderate” risk area — the second highest risk level, stretching into parts of western Calhoun County.

This morning’s storms are expected to clear out before a second wave of storms rolls in some time between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., forecasters say.

Anniston and surrounding areas will probably see that second round toward the end of that period, at 9 p.m. or later, said Jessica Walz, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.

The sun could peek out between the two waves of storms, but that’s not a good thing. Forecasters say more sun could mean more heat in the air and more instability in the air for the evening round of storms.

“On a day like today, we don’t like sun,” Walz said.

The morning’s storms were already strong. Early in the morning, the weather service issued a wind advisory, warning people to secure items that could be blown around by wind gusts. Parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning around 10 a.m.

The predicted storms so far haven’t interfered with school schedules in most local school systems, largely because many systems observe this week as spring break. Anniston City Schools on Wednesday announced that today would be a virtual schooling day because of the storms.