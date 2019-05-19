LIVE BLOG: Cheaha Challenge 2019

Hundreds gather today for a grueling bicycle ride up and down Mt. Cheaha, Alabama's highest peak.
The Cheaha Challenge isn't technically a bike "race." To long-distance biking aficionados, it's what's known as a gran fondo, which translates to English as "big ride."
How big? Some riders, in the extra-long run known as the Ultra, will pedal 126 miles today.
Finishing at all is an accomplishment for many riders, and finishing first does matter to serious competitors, some of whom have traveled from overseas to compete here.
Organizer Brooke Nelson said a record number of riders are expected to show up. On Friday afternoon, 989 riders were registered, and Nelson said she expected 1,000 by today. The previous record, in 2018, was 879 riders.
"We're the largest bike ride not just in Alabama, but probably in the Southeast," Nelson said.
The Star has reporters along the route and will provide updates from start to finish.
8:40 a.m.
The race has its first mechanical casualties, and instead of a flat or a broken chain, it's a transmission problem.
Pete Baum, a retired member of the military, came from Phoenix, Ariz. for the ride. A broken derailleur ended his ride about an hour in. (A derailleur is part of the gear-shifting system on a multiple-speed bike.)
A broken deraler means the end of the ride for Pete Baum, who traveled from Tucson, Arizona, to ride. Baum is retired military.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
"Well, this trip just got a lot more expensive," he said. pic.twitter.com/i8MSJqdUqU
"My wife says any day I come home without blood is a good day," Baum said.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
8:30 a.m.
We are still awaiting riders at Rest Stop No. 2. and there's no sign of the Devil on Horseblock Mountain.
This story, from 2017, ends with a short peek at the devil-suit tradition at the Horseblock stop.
8:15 a.m.
We're still waiting for the first riders to pass Rest Stop No. 2, the last rest stop before the big climb up the mountain.
Casey Wynn is already here with her fellow volunteers, from Buster Miles Chevrolet in Heflin. She's stacking peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches for riders to grab. She says she'll make 20 loaves' worth by the end of the day.
The rest stop has snacks and drinks for the riders including water, Gatorade, pickle juice, trail mix, and sweets in addition to sandwiches.
It’s Casey Wynn’s 5th year working the challenge. “I get to spend time with my work family outside of work,” she said adding that she also comes to support coworkers from Buster Miles riding in the event.— Serena Bailey (@serenabailey) May 19, 2019
Btw, she expects to make 20 loaves worth of those sandwiches today pic.twitter.com/dnsYndDvEE
The climb is where the Challenge first begins to take a toll on both riders and their bikes. Roving mechanic Patrick Wigley says flat tires and borken chains are typically the top issues.
Wig said the first climb puts a lot of pressure of the riders and their bikes. He said flats tires and broken chains are typical issues he sees on the trail.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
Honda Manufacturing in Lincoln provided the vans for the bike support teams.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
"They are huge sponsors and they usually bring a lot of riders with them too," Wig said.
-- Serena Bailey and Tori Bedsole
8 a.m.
Ride organizers are also seeing off the participants of the Ladiga Cruise, a less grueling fun-ride along the Ladiga Trail. Participation in the Cruise also seems to be up this year.
Not everyone is here to race... some just like to cruise.— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
The Chief Ladiga cruise family ride takes off in about 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/2slWEBT4TM
According to the ride director, Brooke Nelson, there are 212 cruise riders this year!— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
“This breaks last year’s amount by a lot,” she said.
Jacksonville Major Johnny Smith is giving a word of encouragement to the cruise riders and thanking them for visiting the city.— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
“We have a tremendous number of people that help with this & they do a great job,” he said. “We are very thankful that JSU allows us to do this here.”
Ready, set, let’s roll... cruisers are now on the trail! pic.twitter.com/JsHwQC4wxA— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
7:53 a.m.
The last wave of Ultra riders is off, and so is Patrick Wigley, owner of Wig's Wheels, who will be riding the course to provide help to bikers with mechanical problems. Star reporter Tori Bedsole is riding along with him.
Spirits are high as the last wave of Ultra riders starts their trek!#CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/OdloZDamLu— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
"We've got some of the best mechanics in the state working this thing," Patrick Wigley said. pic.twitter.com/XOqUPdv6WR— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
7:44 a.m.
Star reporter Serena Bailey is at Rest Stop No. 2, the last stop before bikers begin their serious mountain climbs. Organizers say they expect the first riders here between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
Rest Stop No. 2 is also a communications hub for the ride. Much of the ride is through forested mountains where there's little cell service, and ham radio operators are helping out in case there's an emergency.
And they're off! #CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/0gmj2HAgqa— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
Lack of cell service isn't the only communications barrier. Twitter for some reason is flagging Bailey's tweets about Rest Stop No. 2 as "sensitive content." We're not sure what's wrong with photos of people opening coolers or operating radios, but we hope the ban will be lifted soon.
-- Tim Lockette, from reporting by Serena Bailey
7:30 a.m.
The ride begins, with the first of about 1,100 participants heading out, to the tune of "Sweet Home Alabama."
And off they go! First wave out for the #CheahaChallenge. pic.twitter.com/ppjBSr1uo1— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
And they're off! #CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/0gmj2HAgqa— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
7:27 a.m.
Just a few more minutes.
Wave 1 for the Century Ride are lining up now! #CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/m4aVGs8HDB— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
National Anthem underway at the #CheahaChallenge. 4 minutes away from the start! pic.twitter.com/clIUpiihEm— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
Bikers ready to face the #CheahaChallenge! pic.twitter.com/ztUidqSeDl— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
7:15 a.m.
The ride begins in 15 minutes. A few minutes ago, riders gathered for a devotional.
"Mountains can be tough. This is the #CheahaChallenge. My challenge to you is to be positive, optimistic. Be grateful for the fitness you have and that you're fit enough to do this."— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
- Dunaway Conner, retired minister at Golden Springs Baptist Church
Riders, some new to the Challenge, will be lining up shortly. Here's a look at the scene:
Terry Hawkins, 64, is here for the 5th time and he’s “ready to cruise.”— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
“I moved to Weaver from Montgomery for these trails,” he said. “Bicycling is my passion.” pic.twitter.com/YOQJ1rrqnD
All of the riders are starting to gather near the starting line. It’s almost go time! #CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/StUA81dphu— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
Joe Pomeroy from South Carolina will be hand cycling the #CheahaChallenge today.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
"I'm excited to see a new area," he said.
Pomeroy said he has a friend from the area who invited him. His friend will also be hand cycling. pic.twitter.com/0WhXm4czXU
6:50 a.m.
The Challenge has a record number of riders again, for the fifth year in a row. According to organizer Brooke Nelson, 1,055 riders were signed up as of Saturday night, with the number expected to top 1,100 by the time the ride begins.
Good Morning, #CheahaChallenge riders and fans! It’s a beautiful day for a race. 😛 pic.twitter.com/urgJGanTNq— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
That's well above last year's number. One reason Nelson said earlier this week, is a new Saturday event. Challenge organizers held time trials in Jacksonville Saturday for riders hoping to qualify for the UCI championship ride in Poland. Many of those riders are staying for the Challenge.
--reporting by Tori Bedsole
"We have the perfect weather for the ride today," Brooke Nelson. "A few years ago, I had to wear a jacket. It's time we had good weather."— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
Wig is busy prepping bikes for the ride.— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
"Overall I try to calm everyone down," he said. "Everyone is nervous right now." pic.twitter.com/Y4509wTM8U
6:30 a.m.
Reporter Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) will be riding along with Patrick Wigley, the Challenge's roving mechanic, to watch as he works with riders who've faced breakdowns along the course. As riders arrive, Bedsole reports that today's youngest participant is an 11-month-old riding in a basket on a bike.
Patrick Wigley, owner of @Wigswheels bike shop, will be assisting riders with maintenance issues along the ride today. I will be riding along so stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/IAVoDw5Cqi— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
John from Bay Minnete, Alabama is here for the third year!— Elizabeth Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) May 19, 2019
“It’s another ride to me,” he laughed. “But it’s fun.” pic.twitter.com/2M0afEGviX
6 a.m.
The sun's not up yet, but there's plenty of pre-dawn light at Pete Mathews Coliseum, where the first of roughly 1,000 riders begin to check in for the ride.
Riders for the #CheahaChallenge are getting checked in bright and early this morning. We have one hour before the first ride starts. pic.twitter.com/dEHHgOdUG7— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019
Riders can expect a hot day. According to the National Weather Service, the high today will be 88 degrees, with no rain in the forecast for Calhoun County or Cheaha.
An approaching frontal boundary will bring rain chances back into the forecast this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s northwest to near 90F southeast. A few showers and storms may remain through the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s. #alwx pic.twitter.com/XgUL8P3p21— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) May 19, 2019
The Star has four reporters on along today's Challenge route. To stay up-to date on the ride follow @ToriBedsole, @michaela_danae, @serenabailey and @elizmichpritch.
Breakfast is being served for the riders and their families #CheahaChallenge pic.twitter.com/EPdTnPzJlk— Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) May 19, 2019