LIVE BLOG: Cheaha Challenge 2019

Cheaha Challenge 2018

Hundreds of cyclists take on the 26th annual Cheaha Challenge, a gran fondo that travels from Jacksonville State University to the top of Cheaha Mountain. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Hundreds gather today for a grueling bicycle ride up and down Mt. Cheaha, Alabama's highest peak.

The Cheaha Challenge isn't technically a bike "race." To long-distance biking aficionados, it's what's known as a gran fondo, which translates to English as "big ride."

How big? Some riders, in the extra-long run known as the Ultra, will pedal 126 miles today. 

Finishing at all is an accomplishment for many riders, and finishing first does matter to serious competitors, some of whom have traveled from overseas to compete here. 

Organizer Brooke Nelson said a record number of riders are expected to show up. On Friday afternoon, 989 riders were registered, and Nelson said she expected 1,000 by today. The previous record, in 2018, was 879 riders.

"We're the largest bike ride not just in Alabama, but probably in the Southeast," Nelson said. 

The Star has reporters along the route and will provide updates from start to finish. 

8:40 a.m.

The race has its first mechanical casualties, and instead of a flat or a broken chain, it's a transmission problem. 

Pete Baum, a retired member of the military, came from Phoenix, Ariz. for the ride. A broken derailleur ended his ride about an hour in. (A derailleur is part of the gear-shifting system on a multiple-speed bike.)

8:30 a.m. 

We are still awaiting riders at Rest Stop No. 2. and there's no sign of the Devil on Horseblock Mountain. 

This story, from 2017, ends with a short peek at the devil-suit tradition at the Horseblock stop. 

8:15 a.m.

We're still waiting for the first riders to pass Rest Stop No. 2, the last rest stop before the big climb up the mountain. 

Casey Wynn is already here with her fellow volunteers, from Buster Miles Chevrolet in Heflin. She's stacking peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches for riders to grab. She says she'll make 20 loaves' worth by the end of the day. 

The rest stop has snacks and drinks for the riders including water, Gatorade, pickle juice, trail mix, and sweets in addition to sandwiches. 

The climb is where the Challenge first begins to take a toll on both riders and their bikes. Roving mechanic Patrick Wigley says flat tires and borken chains are typically the top issues. 

-- Serena Bailey and Tori Bedsole

8 a.m.

Ride organizers are also seeing off the participants of the Ladiga Cruise, a less grueling fun-ride along the Ladiga Trail. Participation in the Cruise also seems to be up this year. 

7:53 a.m.

The last wave of Ultra riders is off, and so is Patrick Wigley, owner of Wig's Wheels, who will be riding the course to provide help to bikers with mechanical problems. Star reporter Tori Bedsole is riding along with him.

7:44 a.m.

Star reporter Serena Bailey is at Rest Stop No. 2, the last stop before bikers begin their serious mountain climbs. Organizers say they expect the first riders here between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Rest Stop No. 2 is also a communications hub for the ride. Much of the ride is through forested mountains where there's little cell service, and ham radio operators are helping out in case there's an emergency. 

Lack of cell service isn't the only communications barrier. Twitter for some reason is flagging Bailey's tweets about Rest Stop No. 2 as "sensitive content." We're not sure what's wrong with photos of people opening coolers or operating radios, but we hope the ban will be lifted soon.

-- Tim Lockette, from reporting by Serena Bailey

7:30 a.m.

The ride begins, with the first of about 1,100 participants heading out, to the tune of "Sweet Home Alabama."

7:27 a.m.

Just a few more minutes. 

7:15 a.m.

The ride begins in 15 minutes. A few minutes ago, riders gathered for a devotional.

Riders, some new to the Challenge, will be lining up shortly. Here's a look at the scene:

6:50 a.m.

The Challenge has a record number of riders again, for the fifth year in a row. According to organizer Brooke Nelson, 1,055 riders were signed up as of Saturday night, with the number expected to top 1,100 by the time the ride begins. 

That's well above last year's number. One reason Nelson said earlier this week, is a new Saturday event. Challenge organizers held time trials in Jacksonville Saturday for riders hoping to qualify for the UCI championship ride in Poland. Many of those riders are staying for the Challenge.

--reporting by Tori Bedsole

6:30 a.m.

Reporter Tori Bedsole (@ToriBedsole) will be riding along with Patrick Wigley, the Challenge's roving mechanic, to watch as he works with riders who've faced breakdowns along the course. As riders arrive, Bedsole reports that today's youngest participant is an 11-month-old riding in a basket on a bike. 

6 a.m.

The sun's not up yet, but there's plenty of pre-dawn light at Pete Mathews Coliseum, where the first of roughly 1,000 riders begin to check in for the ride. 

Riders can expect a hot day. According to the National Weather Service, the high today will be 88 degrees, with no rain in the forecast for Calhoun County or Cheaha. 

The Star has four reporters on along today's Challenge route. To stay up-to date on the ride follow @ToriBedsole, @michaela_danae, @serenabailey and @elizmichpritch.

