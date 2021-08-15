Lisa Davis: Stop moving my cheese

After many years, I finally transitioned from a paper to-do list to an online to-do list. I used a Google product called “Tasks.” It was very simple. I just typed in a list of things I needed to do, moved things around if I needed to, and never had to copy over my list at the end of the day. (Because no, I have never been able to get through all the things on my list.) I loved my Google Tasks list. Until Google decided to change it without consulting me. Now they want me to add due dates and times to the things on my list. I don’t need this kind of added pressure.
AT&T has been bombarding me with text messages advising me that the company is upgrading its cellular network and, come February, I will no longer be able to use my phone. It’s too old, apparently. Too simple. I will have to get a new phone. I haven’t even learned to work this simple old phone yet.
I saw a “news” story on a new Chip and Joanna Gaines fall collection coming to Target. It includes kitchen spatulas in an array of fall colors like “gold” and “cinnamon.” In my day, we only had one color of spatula, and we learned to like it.
I always thought it was ridiculous that kids today would watch videos of other people playing video games. And then I saw an ad for a video where I could watch two women solve a New York Times crossword puzzle.
The brakes on my car recently started squealing. It sounded like a small animal in distress, like maybe I had rolled over a chipmunk. It turns out the brakes are fine. They’re just a bit rusty because my car has just been sitting in the driveway for the past 18 months.
As if there weren’t enough change and tragedy in the world … my plumber retired.
We have a long-haired dog and a long-haired cat. It’s so hot they are shedding like there’s no tomorrow. There is fur on the deck, fur on the porch, fur all over the house. There’s even fur in the bathroom sink … oh, wait. That’s my long hair.
A recent survey revealed that the average Alabamian can cook only five meals, and I thought, “Who still cooks meals? Just have a bowl of cereal and be done with it.”
I saw a commercial for a remake of “West Side Story” and I started ranting to my husband. “Why do they need to remake ‘West Side Story’? What’s wrong with the first movie? How are you going to improve on the original? Well, OK, maybe you could cast Puerto Rican actors instead of putting all that makeup on Natalie Wood … Oh, Steven Spielberg is making the new version? … I might watch this.”
Let’s face it. I’m old and I need to get off my own lawn.