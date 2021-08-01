Lisa Davis: One thing after another

It’s been a weird couple of weeks.
It started with the toilet handle.
It broke.
Later my daughter called to say she had a stuffy head and a sore throat. She was panicky. I was panicky. Turns out it wasn’t COVID, just that bad summer cold that was going around. I took her some soup. She felt better.
But because of that we had to cancel plans to celebrate my father-in-law’s birthday.
I had to eat a whole cake by myself.
Saturday, I went to church to help clean up before services. One of my jobs was to remove some wilted flowers from behind the altar.
I tried to lift the flowers out of the vases, but they would not budge. Upon closer inspection, I realized the flowers were secured with tape. I removed the tape, but the flowers still would not budge. I lifted up the massive bouquet, heavy vase and all, turned it upside down and shook it really hard.
The flowers came out.
So did a lot of water.
After mopping the floor, I glanced at my hand and realized there was a bright yellow stain near my thumb.
There had been lilies in that bouquet.
A note about lilies: In the middle of a lily blossom are several large stamens covered in dark orange pollen. This pollen will leave a bright yellow stain on anything it comes in contact with. These stains are nearly impossible to get out.
Oh well, I thought. It’s just one small stain. It will wear off in a few days.
When I was done at church, I headed to the hardware store to buy a new toilet handle. It was really hot out there. Getting back into the hot car, I glanced in the rearview mirror and noticed a large yellow stain on my facemask.
How on earth did lily pollen get there?
I glanced down. Oh. I also had yellow pollen stains all over the front of my shirt … and all down the front of my neck.
Not only was I sweating profusely, I also looked like I had jaundice. To anyone who saw me in the hardware store, my apologies. I was definitely not contagious.
I got home and collapsed on the couch.
The dog lay down on the floor beside me on her dog bed.
And promptly threw up.
A note about old pets: They’re a lot like toddlers. Besides frequently throwing up on their sheets, my senior dog and cat have become picky eaters. They also fight a lot. And they’re always interrupting me because they need to go to the bathroom.
I got up, mopped yet another floor, and changed the covers on the dog bed.
I settled back on the couch. The dog settled back on her bed.
And promptly threw up again.
I blame it on the full moon.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.