Lisa Davis: Name that Christmas movie!

My holiday gift to you this year is a quiz featuring beloved Christmas movies, new and old. Can you name the movies based on the plotlines? (Answers at the end.)
1. Man disappointed with holiday bonus takes boss hostage.
2. Youngster with disfiguring facial condition is mocked and bullied.
3. Dad becomes obsessed with using a piece of anatomy as a lamp.
4. Victorian man suffers a series of hallucinations.
5. Man claiming to be Santa Claus endures toxic workplace, is victimized by overzealous prosecutor.
6. Unaccompanied minors are lured onto a train by a creepy conductor who offers them hot chocolate.
7. Negligent parents abandon child but suffer no legal consequences.
8. Unsupervised children break into empty school to present Christmas pageant.
9. Mountain dweller with unnaturally colored hair learns the true spirit of Christmas.
10. Outcast returns home, embarks on crime spree before developing an enlarged heart.
11. Beloved character succumbs to climate change.
12. Heavenly visitor comes to Earth to help a man having financial and marital troubles.
13. Idealistic populist takes on evil capitalist.
14. Grownups put on a show to try to save an inn.
15. After a tragic encounter with an intruder on the roof, man copes by eating cookies and growing a beard.
16. Reclusive toymaker in the frozen North is befriended by earnest young postal worker, and then becomes Santa.
17. Optimistic young boy undertakes a royal quest, travels to an elf city, and then becomes Santa.
18. The Terminator hunts down a Turbo-Man action figure.
19. Santa steals a hotrod and marries Goldie Hawn.
20. Immigrant arrives in New York City in childlike state, struggles to adapt.
21. Santa, in failing health, must choose a successor with the help of a Florida man.
22. Estranged couple brought back together for the holidays by terrorist attack.
23. A snowman is possessed by Batman.
24. Couple meets. Couple breaks up. Couple gets back together just in time for the holidays.
25. Friends and family stage intervention to encourage a heartless TV executive to change his ways.
ANSWERS:
1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
2. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
3. “A Christmas Story”
4. “A Christmas Carol”
5. “Miracle on 34th Street”
6. “The Polar Express”
7. “Home Alone”
8. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
9. Dolly Parton’s “A Smoky Mountain Christmas”
10. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
11. “Frosty the Snowman”
12. “The Preacher’s Wife” (or the earlier version, “The Bishop’s Wife”)
13. “It’s a Wonderful Life”
14. “White Christmas”
15. “The Santa Clause”
16. “Klaus”
17. “A Boy Called Christmas”
18. “Jingle All The Way”
19. “The Christmas Chronicles”
20. “Elf”
21. “Ernest Saves Christmas”
22. “Die Hard”
23. “Jack Frost”
24. Any Hallmark Christmas movie
25. “The Rupert Murdoch Story” — just kidding, it’s “Scrooged.”
