Lisa Davis "Don’t worry, I’m merely posturing"

I’m wearing a computerized bio sensor on my back right now, meaning I’m that much closer to becoming a cyborg!
The tiny white computer thingee stuck to my back is called an Upright Go, and it’s supposed to keep me from slouching.
The Upright Go rests between my shoulder blades. It’s wirelessly connected to my phone, where an app tracks the angle of my back. Whenever it senses that I am slouching, it vibrates.
When I sat down at my laptop to work, it immediately started buzzing.
To help me sit up straighter, I put my laptop on top of a stack of books. (“Who Owns the Future?,” “Heaven and Hell” and “Contagious,” if you’re curious.) But then I had to hold my arms up to type — which kept setting off the buzzer on my back. BUZZ BUZZ
It sounded like I was being attacked by murder hornets.
I realized that my bigger issue might not be that I slouch, but that I have no idea what to do with my feet when I’m sitting down.
Can I cross my legs? BUZZ BUZZ
Can I hook my feet around the chair legs? BUZZ BUZZ
Can I kick my feet back under the chair? BUZZ BUZZ
Can I sit cross-legged in the chair? BUZZ BUZZ
What if I sit up straight with my feet flat on the floor? Ah, my new overlord is pleased.
Also, I’m not allowed to lean my head on my hand.
I finally got some relief from the interminable buzzing when my phone died, breaking the wireless connection to the sensor. Among the other disruptions to my life, this thing also sucks my phone battery dry in just a few hours.
I kept on the Upright Go when I took the dog out for a walk. The first time it buzzed, I panicked because I thought a bee had flown down the back of my shirt.
Once when I glanced in the mirror, I discovered the Upright Go was blinking blue. Had it been blinking the whole time it was on my back? Was it trying to turn me into a Cyberdyne Systems Model 101?
It was blinking blue because it couldn’t find my phone (because it had KILLED IT).
The sensor will blink green when it is connected. It will blink red when its battery is running low.
How am I supposed to see these warning lights when this thing is stuck to my back?
Remarkably, though, the Upright Go is working. I am much more aware of how I sit, and I am keeping my feet flat on the floor and my back straight … well, straighter.
After a few hours of this, though, my shoulders and upper back muscles are complaining louder than the buzzy thing on my back.
Coming soon: We’ll review my next impulse buy from Amazon: the Toloco massage gun.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Email her at ldavis@annistonstar.com.