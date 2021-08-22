Lisa Davis: Can you handle the insta-workout?

I stood at the bottom of the stairs and contemplated. It was three steps up, a turn at the landing, then 10 steps up — 13 steps in all. One-third of a Hitchcock movie. I took a deep breath, and climbed the stairs as fast as I could.
This does not necessarily mean I climbed the stairs fast.
I was trying out one of the newest exercise routines for people who sit at a computer all day long: the insta-workout.
“As little as 20 seconds of brisk stair climbing, done several times a day, might be enough exercise to improve fitness,” read one report.
Several years ago, I became intrigued with the idea of high-intensity interval training, or H.I.I.T. The idea is to exercise as hard as you absolutely can for 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds, then repeat for 10 minutes or until you die, whichever comes first.
But most high-intensity workouts require stationary bicycles or the ability to run, neither of which I have. Plus, it would take a whole 10 minutes.
Then I learned about the 7-minute workout. Rotate through a dozen or so exercises — squats, planks, sit-ups, push-ups, jumping jacks, etc. — spending about 30 seconds on each. At only seven minutes, this was going in the right direction. But this workout would require wicking fabrics and the ability to squat, neither of which I have.
But now that science has gotten this down to 20 seconds …
Let’s face it. It’s not natural for humans (OK, me) to exercise for no reason. Evolutionarily speaking, we’re supposed to move only when we are hunting, gathering or dancing.
I know I need to move more. I have been getting more exercise in the past year, but only because I have to walk the dog twice a day. I’m not sure this counts as a workout though because we are always stopping to sniff something, or mark something, or eat a dead cicada. (To be clear, I am speaking here of the dog, not me.)
I thought I’d give the 20-second stair workout a try. I had stairs. I had a stopwatch. All I needed was momentum.
My first attempt went well. I climbed the stairs three times that day.
It turns out 20 seconds goes by really fast. The first time I climbed the stairs I climbed for 30 seconds because I forgot to check the stopwatch.
I think I could keep this up every day. It’s quick. It’s simple.
Just as long as I don’t fall down the stairs.
