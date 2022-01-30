Lisa Davis: Are you gonna eat that?

Junk food just keeps getting weirder — and I’m not just talking about the Green M&M losing her go-go boots in a corporate makeover. Here’s a listing of some recent food developments. The twist: There is one fake item. Can you spot it?
P.S. I don’t think I have the stomach to actually consume any of these. Well, maybe the Oreos wine.
FAST FOOD FRENZY
1. Krystal’s Sausage & Gravy Bites (deep-fried balls of sausage with white gravy).
2. Arby’s Vodka (comes in “Curly Fry Flavored” or “Crinkle Fry Flavored”).
3. KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken (nuggets made from plants instead of chicken).
4. Little Caesars Batman Calzony (a calzone/pizza shaped like a bat).
OREOS OH MY!
1. Cookie Pop Popcorn (sugary popcorn coated with bits of Oreo).
2. Barefoot Oreo Thins wine (a red wine blend with notes of chocolate and mega-stuffing).
3. Pillsbury Pancake & Waffle Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces.
4. Baskin Robbins Oreo ‘n’ Cold Brew ice cream (the brew is coffee, not beer, alas).
MONSTER MASHUPS
1. Smartfood Cap’n Crunch Merry Berries popcorn
2. Froot Loops Pop-Tarts (I’m pretty sure these are Pop-Tarts that taste like Froot Loops, rather than Froot Loops that taste like Pop-Tarts).
3. Girl Scout K-Cup coffees (in four flavors: Caramel Coconut, Thin Mints, Trefoils and Chocolate Peanut Butter)
4. Pepsi Cracker Jack soda
LET THESE CHIPS FALL
1. Lay’s Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice potato chips
2. Pringles Rotisserie Chicken potato chips
3. Smartfood Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut popcorn
4. Easter Egg Doritos
CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT
1. Sweet Heat Skittles candy
2. Lay’s Flaming Hot Dill Pickle potato chips
3. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot mac-and-cheese box dinners
4. Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew soda
CEREALS THAT SOUND LIKE CANDY
1. Reese’s Puffs
2. Oreo O’s
3. Cookie Crisp
4. S’mores
NON-CHOCOLATE HERSHEY KISSES
1. Strawberry Ice Cream Cone
2. Birthday Cake
3. Cookies ‘n’ Creme
4. Sugar Cookie
EVEN NEWER COKES
1. Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate
2. Pepsi Mango
3. Sprite Spiced Winter Cranberry
4. Coca-Cola with Coffee
THE ANSWER:
The fake food is Easter Egg Doritos. But don’t be surprised if those show up in the next month.
