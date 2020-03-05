LETTER TOTHE EDITOR: Thank you for supporting Cheaha Creative Arts

Cheaha Creative Arts, Inc. (CCA) Board of Directors acknowledges their thank you, gratitude, and humble appreciation to the Altrusa International of Anniston, Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Grant Award ($500); Commissioner Tim Hodges, District 2 Grant Award, Missoula Children’s Theatre Project ($4,175); Alabama Civil Justice Foundation Grant Award ($5,000); and the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center Foundation Grant Award ($1,000) financial contributions in support of the CCA Andrew Burgin Fine Arts Education Program. 

Your dedicated commitment to education has provided for many years a strengthening sustainability stream of CCA’s ability to provide services to the Anniston/Calhoun County area schools and communities. You are a model of hope to the success of our program. Thank you again for your continued charitable kindness to CCA.

Rose M. Tolliver-Munford

CCA Chief Executive Advisor

 

