LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why am I, the creator of the Anniston homeless program, being left out?

Dear Citizens,
Thank you for your concerns. The program you read about in the paper is actually my idea. I set up the parameters with the city of Anniston, Sen. Doug Jones and every organization that I knew to reach out to that works with the homeless and mentally ill in Anniston.
Of course I am in support of the program. Why would I be against my own initiative. The problem I have with the way this program was put together is because key organizations and components were left out as a small group of the people I invited to the meeting hijacked my program and is trying to leave out what and who I believe are the most important aspects of the plan. They are attempting to go around what I set in place to ensure that the program is successful, all inclusive and transparent.
My program, if done correctly, will take those who enter it and supply them with the tools to never be homeless again. The question I am hoping that the thinking people of Anniston would ask is this: Why would the person that pulled together the components and organizations to create this program be left out of the meetings to implement the program he helped create?
I could use some support in making sure this program is done correctly and all-inclusive. It is with a heart of pure love and the fear of God that I have tried and will continue to try and do this program correctly.
God bless.
Councilman David E. Reddick
Anniston