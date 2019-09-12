Re: “Prosecutors seeking feedback from victim’s family before inmate’s release hearing” (Anniston Star, Sept. 6)
Russell Lowery Arnold has been given: Reduced sentence; credit for jail time; privilege of work release; and is asking for more! Now he wants his freedom so he can care for and pay bills for his family.
What about William Canada? He was brutally beaten to death. He is not here to care for or pay bills for his family.
Does society not deserve Arnold to complete his sentence and be protected from this violent offender?
Justice may be blind, but in this case is nowhere to be found.
C. Jones
Jacksonville