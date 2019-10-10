Trump is abandoning Kurdish partners in Syria, sending a chilling message to every other American ally.
Our Kurdish allies see this as the abandoment of a loyal ally and genocide for their people. And, rightfully so.
“Who remembers the Armenian genocide?” Adolph Hitler.
Who remembers the genocide of ethnic Greeks and Christians in Turkey, particularly in Smyrna in 1914?
Who remembers the Kurdish genocide by Saddam Hussein?
Who will remember the Kurdish genocide by the Turks, today?
Poland has been a better ally than Turkey. The Kurds have been better allies than Turkey. After World War I, the British and Americans abandoned efforts for a free and independent Kurdistan, and left the Kurds to the mercy of the Turks, the Arabs and the Persians. The Kurds have been used and abandoned by the United States throughout the 20th century, and now are being used and abandoned by the United States in the 21st century.
Now the Turks are buying weapon systems from Russia. What kind of NATO ally does this?
G.M. Wigley
Oxford