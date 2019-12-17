LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump impeachment based on fairytale, not facts

The story I am about to tell you is “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” I heard it from a friend who heard from a friend who heard it from his third cousin who hands out hand towels in the restroom of one of Washington, D.C’s finer restaurants.
Trump is responsible for the sinking of the Titanic. He also lit the match that caused the explosion and fire on the Hindenburg Zeppelin. He kicked over Mrs. O’Leary’s lantern, which caused the Chicago Fire.
It is also reported that Trump defeated Hillary in the 2016 presidential election. With rumors this outstanding, who needs facts for an impeachment? Why bother having an impeachment hearing for a front?
Every Democrat knows Trump has to be guilty of something so go ahead and tar and feather him and run him out of town on a rail. God help this country when Democrats seize political positions of power again.
None of them has ever run a business before and don’t know how, no clue as to how to go about it either. Add to this the Democrats’ “expert” sense of understanding of the Bill of Rights over Marxist ideas and it won’t be long before America will become the world’s largest third world country.
Perhaps Democrats will be happy then; Americans certainly will have no reasons to be.
Billy Price
Ashville