LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Too much power is concentrated in Washington, D.C.

America has so much division coming out of Washington, D.C., because there is too much power concentrated there. Every politician up there wants all the power that’s there for their political party and themselves.
The easiest solution to break this up is to simply follow the U.S. Constitution. This document delegates few powers to the central federal government; most were given to the states. Most powers should be returned to the states. Let the local governments decide what solutions work best for their own situations and needs as the Constitution specifies.
Ours is a government that is supposed to operate from the bottom up, however, the reality is it’s being run from the top down. Washington makes rules it imposes on the states without question and not knowing each state’s different situations or needs. One size does not fit all.
Even worse is when those states receive those dictates from Washington, they turn around and impose them on the cities and towns of those respective states, plus add some regulations of their own. All levels of government want all of our tax money they can collect, and there’s no end in sight. I guess it stops when there’s no more tax money to collect.
Or when after you pay your ever-increasing taxes you can no longer afford a house, car, medical care, clothing or anything to eat. How close are we now? Socialism is not the answer as it takes all your money upfront while our present system takes it one tax at a time until government has it all.
The common man and woman is better off with smaller government under local control. Only you know what you and your family need or want and can choose to pay taxes for it or not without the mandates from every level of government demanding you pay it.
Giving the majority of the power back to the states where the Constitution says it belongs would be a good start to regaining local control with no strings attached. Then there would be little power in Washington, D.C., for the Democrats and Republicans to fight over, creating a national mess for the rest of America to live in.
Billy Price
Ashville