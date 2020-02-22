LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Today’s ‘Know Nothing’ party literally knows nothing

Republicans of the 21st century are the outgrowth of the American Firsters of the 1930s. But, their pedigree is much older. And their name back then is a literal truth today.
The Know Nothing, formally known as the Native American Party and the American Party from 1855 onwards, was a far-right nativist political party and movement in the United States that operated nationwide in the mid-1850s. It was primarily an anti-Catholic, anti-immigration, and xenophobic movement, originally starting as a secret society. The Know Nothing movement also briefly emerged as a major political party in the form of the American Party. Adherents to the movement were to simply reply “I know nothing” when asked about its specifics by outsiders, providing the group with its common name. Now instead of the Irish or Germans to mistrust and hate, its Latinos. Muslims are now not tolerated, along with the traditional hate targets, Jews and Catholics.
Today while their tenants are pretty much unchanged, the Know-Nothings, literally know nothing … following the example of their leader.
G.M. Wigley
Oxford