LETTER TO THE EDITOR: TIME names Ledbetter one of 100 outstanding women of the century

The people of our area should know that Jacksonville’s own Lilly Ledbetter was chosen by TIME magazine as one of the 100 outstanding women of the world of the past century (1920-2019) in its March 16, 2020 issue. She was named woman of the year for the year 2007 on page 127, “2007, Lilly Ledbetter, Standing up for fair pay.”
Ledbetter fought for years for equal pay for equal work after she accidentally discovered that her employer, Goodyear, in Gadsden, was paying men of her rank far more than it was paying her. Thanks to this Joan of Arc, President Obama signed as his first legislation the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. Women still make less than men, but we are moving in the right direction thanks to our very own Lilly Ledbetter.
Ronald Caldwell
Jacksonville