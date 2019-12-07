I have one question about the Bridge column on the games and puzzles page: What the flim-flam hecky-darn does it mean?
I have tried to learn Bridge from a book, but it always seems to start with contracts and bidding strategies and never says a word about dealing the cards, why someone has to be a dummy, and other such things that seem to be assumed.
Reading the Bridge column is like having a blindfold removed and finding yourself at the controls of a 747 on final landing approach. You want to do it right, but you also wonder exactly how it came to this.
I wondered if you might consider adding some other less-intellectual but more useful columns, maybe one on Go Fish, or some 4-way stop sign intersection scenarios.
Chris Jones
Anniston