LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The answer to the coronavirus

Jesus is the only answer. In Matthew 24:7-8, the beginning of sorrows of the last days is pestilence (contagious disease). In Psalm 91:3-10 (3) Surely He (Jesus) shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome (perilous or deadly) pestilence. (5) Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; (6) Nor for the pestilence (disease) that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. (7) A thousand shall fall at thy side and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee. (10) There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.
In verse 9, if we make the Lord our refuge, this virus will not touch us. We need to call upon our Lord Jesus Christ, and be close to Him. God will take care of His own. I pray that all people will turn to Jesus and call out His name. His arms are opened wide to receive you. There is no other place to turn. Jesus loves you.
Gloria Woosley
Anniston