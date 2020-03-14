LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament for donation

The Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament has done it once again! Their members decided to donate part of their proceeds to the Autism Unit at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville.
With very little money to work with in school systems these days, it was an unexpected but so very appreciated surprise. I love my students and want them to have all the tools they need to become successful. Kitty Stone Elementary School’s Motto: “To Prepare All Students for a Successful Life” includes ALL students, and for that I am grateful that I work for a school that includes all students regardless of ability. Unfortunately equality costs money and The Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament understands that and is more than willing to help!
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
You have shown and proven how much you care, and my sweet babies are all the better because of it!
Thank you!
Cindy Adcock
Jacksonville City Schools
Kitty Stone Elementary
Autism Unit