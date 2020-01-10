LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for supporting Janney Furnace School Days

On Oct. 10 and 11 of 2019, Janney Furnace Park hosted over 800 fourth-grade students from seven elementary schools in Calhoun County, along with Jacksonville Christian Academy. Students, teachers and parents learned about Alabama history and saw what life was like in the 1860s. We were honored to have the Grammy Award-winning band, Unreconstructed, provide entertainment for our fourth-graders.
School Days at Janney Furnace Park would not be successful without the help of many volunteers, and we thank them all: the Calhoun County School Board, especially Toby Burk, and coordinator Summer Davis; the Calhoun County Commission and District 3 Commissioner Eli Henderson; Tommy Miller of Jacksonville Christian Academy; Bill Walkins and SCV Camp 308 in Ashville; Janney Museum Curator Tom Norton; and all members of the Ten Islands SCV Camp 2678. Also we appreciate BB&T Bank and Noble Bank for furnishing water for all the students.
We are proud of our history in Calhoun County.
Paul Curvin
Wellington