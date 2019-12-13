LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for supporting Cheaha Creative Arts

Cheaha Creative Arts, Inc. (CCA) Board of Directors acknowledges a very grateful, humble appreciation and thank you to the Ginn Family Foundation Grant Award ($7,500) and the Community Donor Supporters to the CCA 2019 Fall Fund Drive ($5,180) in support of the CCA Andrew Burgin Fine Arts Education Program. Your dedicated commitment to education has provided for many years a model of hope to CCA, strengthening our sustainability to provide service to the Anniston/Calhoun County area schools and communities. You are a vital link to the success of our program. Thank you again for your continued charitable kindness to CCA.
Rose M. Tolliver-Munford
CCA chief executive advisor