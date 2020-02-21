LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shifting taxes from food to property would be unfair

Dropping the sales tax on food in Alabama sounds good until you realize the state will not accept this loss and will replace this revenue with a tax somewhere else.
In the past, it has been suggested that this lost revenue would be recouped through increasing property taxes. Many of Alabama’s residents rent homes, apartments or live in Section 8 housing. They would neither pay property taxes or taxes on food.
Explain how this would be equal treatment and fair to those who own their own homes?
Billy Price
Ashville