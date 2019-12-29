LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senate can force House to turn over impeachment articles

This nation continues to be “held hostage” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by refusing to deliver the approved Bill of Impeachment to the U.S. Senate. Surely you know by now that the Senate leadership has guaranteed the public that when that happens, it is over since they intend to vote it down. Obviously, Speaker Pelosi only has this one last-ditch feeble attempt to continue this Democratic crusade.
This, indeed, is uncharted legal territory since in the three previous impeachments of a president, the speaker did not seize and refuse to deliver the Articles to the Senate. Thankfully, there is a relatively simple remedy. It is called a Writ of Mandamus filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by president of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, asking the Court to immediately order Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Should she choose not to comply, she could be arrested or even heavily fined daily until she complies. Down through the years, writs of mandamus have been used effectively since the very definition reads, “... the purpose being to remedy a defect in the justice system ...”
The American people are entitled to relief from this charade.
James W. Anderson
Talladega