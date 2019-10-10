This town is not “City of McClellan” nor is it “Oxford.” This town is ANNISTON with all its great residents and meaningful history.
Our newly formed committee (several residents of Ward 4) is ready to engage in a political fight to Save Our City. And, not just our ward but all the wards that would surely be negatively affected (by proposed deannexation).
There are many local residents in all other wards who are not fortunate enough to own their homes — not as fortunate as F-4-A activists who are not satisfied with the amount of profits they wish to pursue from personal home sales. Our group wishes to protect all people from their bad faith effort and a cannibalistic onslaught of aggression.
Being that McClellan is in Ward 1, a “City of McClellan” would also incorporate Ward 4 plus Ward 1. A real conundrum. As Mr. Phillip Tutor opined in The Star on Oct. 4, “Marsh could kill it, and now, but he won’t.”
We need your help! If you wish to contribute your support and help by your personal activity or otherwise, notify us at 256-237-5657, P.O. Box 1693, Anniston, AL 36202. Petitions are being circulated. We urge you to get involved.
Also, important! Call or write Sen. Del Marsh at 1-334-261-0712 and 11 South Union St., Montgomery, AL 36130.
Thank you for helping us Save Our City.
Judy Mallory Draper
Anniston